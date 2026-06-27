MLA Humayun Kabir under fire after threatening BJP workers at Murshidabad rally

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir Friday sparked a controversy after threatening to beat up BJP workers in Murshidabad district.

Addressing a public meeting in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar, Humayun Kabir said, “I told (Chief Minister) Suvendu Adhikari, it is good that you have won and the BJP has won. But ask (your) party not to boast too much in Murshidabad.”

“If they (BJP workers) cross the limits, there will be trouble. Lakhs will hit the streets, and I will lead the community. We will beat them up. There will be no one left to hold the BJP flag here. The BJP district president will also vanish,” threatened Nowda MLA Kabir.