MLA Humayun Kabir under fire after threatening BJP workers at Murshidabad rally

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir Friday sparked a controversy after threatening to beat up BJP workers in Murshidabad district.
Addressing a public meeting in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar, Humayun Kabir said, “I told (Chief Minister) Suvendu Adhikari, it is good that you have won and the BJP has won. But ask (your) party not to boast too much in Murshidabad.”
“If they (BJP workers) cross the limits, there will be trouble. Lakhs will hit the streets, and I will lead the community. We will beat them up. There will be no one left to hold the BJP flag here. The BJP district president will also vanish,” threatened Nowda MLA Kabir.
Reacting to his statements, Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh said, “Once Mamata Banerjee and her nephew made statements like this. Look at their condition now. One is trying to get cheap publicity by saying all this. But one should not forget that the government has changed in Bengal.”
CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh, too, condemned Kabir’s remarks. He said, “Kabir should be immediately arrested. He made controversial comments in 2024 as well when the TMC was in power. But he was not arrested. After such communal and controversial comments, we want to see that he is arrested. If he is not arrested, then it will prove that he has a link with the BJP.”
Kabir was expelled from the TMC last year after he announced plans to construct a Babri Masjid replica in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district.
He later formed the AJUP and announced an alliance with the AIMIM to contest the Bengal polls. The alliance, though, did not survive after it was alleged that Kabir had accepted money from the BJP to harm the electoral prospects of the then-ruling TMC.
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Kabir himself contested two seats, Rejinagar and Nowda, and won both, but chose to retain his Nowda seat.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More