MLA among 16 arrested, eight policemen injured

As many as 16 people, including Bhangar MLA Nausad Siddiqui, were arrested and eight policemen sustained injuries in a clash between police personnel and Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers after the latter refused to lift a road blockade in Esplanade area here on Saturday.

The ISF workers had put up a road blockade, protesting the attack on their workers by ruling Trinamool Congress activists in South 24 Parganas district’s Bhangar, and demanding the arrest of TMC leader Arabul Islam.

A senior police officier said that the activists blocked an arterial road in the heart of the city, prompting the cops to request them to clear Jawaharlal Nehru Road and allow traffic movement. The police at first requested ISF workers to lift the road blockade, but when they refused, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them and arrested their leader ISF MLA Siddiqui. In retaliation, ISF workers pelted stones at the policemen which left eight of them injured. The protesters also damaged kiosks and guardrails of the police, said police sources.

Later, a huge contingent of police and combat force personnel was brought in. They fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse the protesters. As a result, several ISF workers were also injured while traffic at this busy junction of the city came to a halt. After about an hour, the police managed to clear the road and chased away the protesters but stray incidents of stone pelting continued for some time.

“About 16 persons have been arrested, and eight police personnel sustained injuries,” said a senior police officer of the Kolkata Police. Commuters, who were hiding in shops with their shutters down came out raising their hands. Earlier in the day, TMC and ISF workers clashed in Bhangar. Siddiqui alleged they were attacked when he had gone to Bhangar to bring his supporters to Kolkata for a rally.

TMC leader Arabul Islam, along with party supporters, visited the area and claimed that their party office was set ablaze.

Speaking to the media, Siddiqui accused TMC workers of fomenting trouble in Bhangar by attacking ISF supporters. “The TMC did not want ISF to hold the rally in the city. That’s why they targeted our workers who were on their way to the rally. Arabul Islam is behind the attack. He must be arrested,” alleged Siddiqui. Islam, on the other hand, blamed Siddiqui for causing trouble in the area. “ISF workers attacked us and torched one of our party offices. Siddiqui is responsible for this,” alleged Islam.

Advertisement

ISF had contested the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and the Congress. While the ISF won one Assembly seat (Bhangar), its allies CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress failed to win even a single constituency.

Condemning the police action on the ISF workers, leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “The TMC acts on all parties, except the TMC. Today was no exception. The Opposition must stand united against the high-handed behaviour of the police. The Opposition must come together to protest this incident.”

Bengal Imams Association chairman Mohammad Yahiya also condemned the police action on the ISF MLA and demanded “strong action” against the culprits. “We strongly condemn the attack on Nausad Siddiqui and ISF supporters. Siddiqui should not have been treated like this. We appeal the government to take action against officers responsible,” said Yahiya. s — With PTI