Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Mitra on Centre: ‘Gap between expectation and performance’

Mitra said that as per an economic survey of the financial year 2022-23, “The GDP growth rate in the fiscal year 2023 is expected to be 7% (in real terms) and GDP growth rate of the budget estimate of 2022-23 was 9.2%

Amit Mitra claimed that there was a huge gap between expectation and performance of the Centre. (Express Photo)
Principal Chief Adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra, on Tuesday claimed that there was a “huge gap between expectation and performance of the Centre”.

Mitra said that as per an economic survey of the financial year 2022-23, “The GDP growth rate in the fiscal year 2023 is expected to be 7% (in real terms) and GDP growth rate of the budget estimate of 2022-23 was 9.2%. So, the conclusion is: A huge gap between expectation and performance.”

He added, “The Union finance ministry is publicly appealing to the Industry to invest…which is an indication that private investment is not coming in the manner expected by the government.”

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 05:45 IST
