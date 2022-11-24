scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Mithun hits panchayat campaign trail, targets Mamata over welfare schemes

“The state government will have to submit utilisation certificates of the funds received from the Centre for various rural development schemes to avail further allotments,” said actor-turned-politician Chakraborty addressing a public meeting in Purulia.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

Hitting the campaign trail for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday trained his gun at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government over “discrepancies” in several social welfare schemes.

“The state government will have to submit utilisation certificates of the funds received from the Centre for various rural development schemes to avail further allotments,” said actor-turned-politician Chakraborty addressing a public meeting in Purulia.

“One thing is very clear. If you have been given money to spend on various schemes, then you have to submit the utilisation certificate for the same. Without a utilisation certificate, one can never know how the fund was spent. This is the only way which will help the Centre understand whether the state government needs more funds or not,” said Chakraborty, who fielded several questions from party workers.

The Chief Minister on several occasions claimed that the Centre was not disbursing funds for the 100-day work scheme (NAREGA) and other projects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

Chakraborty, a member of the party’s national executive committee, also accused the state government of changing the names of the Centre’s schemes and passing them off as the state’s own.

More from Kolkata

“People have the right to know who is giving the funds. Names of the central government’s schemes are being changed. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is changed to Banglar Bari Pakalpa, but the Centre is paying for the scheme, then who is getting the credit?The truth must come to light. People need to get benefit from such schemes., said Chakraborty.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:18:31 am
Next Story

BJP to form govt by winning votes, not by breaking away MLAs: Suvendu

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X