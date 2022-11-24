Mithun hits panchayat campaign trail, targets Mamata over welfare schemes

Hitting the campaign trail for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday trained his gun at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government over “discrepancies” in several social welfare schemes.

“The state government will have to submit utilisation certificates of the funds received from the Centre for various rural development schemes to avail further allotments,” said actor-turned-politician Chakraborty addressing a public meeting in Purulia.

“One thing is very clear. If you have been given money to spend on various schemes, then you have to submit the utilisation certificate for the same. Without a utilisation certificate, one can never know how the fund was spent. This is the only way which will help the Centre understand whether the state government needs more funds or not,” said Chakraborty, who fielded several questions from party workers.

The Chief Minister on several occasions claimed that the Centre was not disbursing funds for the 100-day work scheme (NAREGA) and other projects.

Chakraborty, a member of the party’s national executive committee, also accused the state government of changing the names of the Centre’s schemes and passing them off as the state’s own.

“People have the right to know who is giving the funds. Names of the central government’s schemes are being changed. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is changed to Banglar Bari Pakalpa, but the Centre is paying for the scheme, then who is getting the credit?The truth must come to light. People need to get benefit from such schemes., said Chakraborty.