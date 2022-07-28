scorecardresearch
Mithun claims 38 Trinamool MLAs in touch with BJP

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 28, 2022 3:11:30 am
Mithun Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsMithun Chakraborty in Kolkata, Wednesday. Express

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP and 21 of them “in direct contact” with him. Addressing a news conference at a BJP office in the city, Chakraborty said, “Let me give you some breaking news. Be ready for it. At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with us. Among them, 21 are in direct contact with me. Now I leave this to you for your consideration.”

Chakraborty’s remarks came against the backdrop of the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra last month after Eknath Shinde revolted against the Sena leadership along with a majority of party MLAs. Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

Chakraborty was in the city to hold a meeting with a section of BJP MLAs.  “The BJP will not stop its fight in West Bengal. If free and fair polls are held here now, the party will form the government here,” claimed Mithun.

Reacting to the recent arrest of  minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, Chakraborty said, “If there is no evidence against someone, that person can go to sleep peacefully. But if there is evidence, no one can spare that person. Even the Prime Minister and the President are not above the law.”

Responding to Mithun’s claims, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said on Wednesday, “He [Mithun] was admitted to hospital for some time. Maybe that has had a psychological impact. No one in his right mind will make such claims because the party itself does not know how many MLAs it has right now. So many have defected to the TMC and if the doors are kept open, more BJP legislators will join our party.”

