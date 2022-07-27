scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

Mithun Chakraborty also commented on the recent arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the recruitment of teachers and staff in government-aided schools in West Bengal.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: July 27, 2022 6:10:58 pm
Chakraborty was in the city to hold a meeting with a section of BJP MLAs. (PTI/File)

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty claimed Wednesday that as many as 38 MLAs of the ruling TMC are ‘in touch’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party and 21 of them are in ‘direct contact’ with him, a claim denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a news conference at a BJP office in Kolkata, Chakraborty said, “Let me give you breaking news. Be ready for it. At this moment, 38 TMC TMC MLAs are in touch with us. Among them, 21 are in direct contact with me. Now, I leave this to you for your consideration.”

Chakraborty was in the city to hold a meeting with a section of BJP MLAs.

Mithun Chakraborty also commented on the recent arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the recruitment of teachers and staff in government-aided schools in West Bengal. “If there is no evidence against anyone then that person can go to sleep peacefully. But if there is evidence then no one can spare that person. Even Prime Minister and President are not above the law,” he said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen denied Chakraborty’s claims.

“He was admitted to a hospital for some time. Maybe that has made a psychological impact on him. No one in his right mind will make such claims because the party itself does not know how many MLAs it has,” said Sen.

“So many have defected to the TMC and if the doors are kept open, then more BJP legislators will join our party. I don’t want to give any importance to such claims as it is far from reality,” he added.

