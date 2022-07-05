Mithun Chakraborty calls on Bengal BJP chief: ‘Party has given me a big responsibility’

Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Monday made an apparent comeback to Bengal politics, a year after taking part in a high-voltage state Assembly election campaign. Since the party’s electoral defeat in West Bengal last year, Mithun Chakraborty had gone away from the spotlight and was not seen in active politics.

After returning to the city today, Chakraborty held a meeting with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and others and vowed to work for the people of Bengal. The BJP leader also informed without divulging much details that he has been given new responsibilities by the party to take the organisation forward ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The party has given me a big responsibility. I am looking forward to it. I cannot say anything more on this right now. But I am not a politician, I am a humanitarian. I want to work for the people of Bengal and I will do it. I have come here at the instruction of the party president (JP Nadda). I am a small worker of my party. I will work as per the instruction of the central leadership,” Chakraborty said during a news conference at state BJP headquarters after hia meeting with state BJP leadership.

Sources in the party said that Chakraborty’s comeback to Bengal would rejuvenate the party’s rank and file and galvanise them into action.

“His comeback will definitely boost to the morale of our workers at the grassroots who were demoralisied following party’s lack of electoral success in Bengal,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

It may be noted that the party has already started its preparations for next year’s state panchayat polls and the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Chakraborty’s comeback assumes significance as the BJP is looking to better its tally of 18 Lok Sabha seats from the state. There are speculation that he might contest the Lok Sabha polls from Bengal.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty criticised the TMC government in the state for its “failure to check post poll violence.” “I feel hurt to see such incidents. In politics, violence has no place and such things should take place,” said Chakraborty.