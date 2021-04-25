Mithun booked for violating Covid rules; TMC goes to EC

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a South Dinajpur rally on Friday. TMC MP Sougata Roy alleged that more than 500 people attended the rally. (Twitter/@DilipGhoshBJP)

BJP’s star campaigner and actor Mithun Chakraborty was on Saturday booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during an election rally with more than 500 people in attendance at Baishnabnagar assembly constituency in Malda district the previous day.

The TMC, meanwhile, slammed the Election Commission (EC) for keeping a blind eye to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s and Chakraborty’s rallies violating the EC ban on more than 500 people in attendance. It said that it would ask the EC to take action against the BJP and revoke permission for other rallies.

The FIR against the actor was ordered by Malda District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra following TMC’s complaint. According to the complaint, when Chakraborty reached the venue by a helicopter, thousands of villagers rushed to him.

Trinamool Youth Congress’s Malda president Prasenjit Das complained to the EC and asked the district administration to take action against Chakraborty.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O’Brien posted two photographs of BJP’s public meetings and said, “The vultures are still doing election rallies in Bengal. EC looks away. Two phases still to go.”

Addressing a news conference here, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “In South Dinajpur district, Dilip Ghosh held a public meeting where more than 500 were in attendance. In Malda district, Mithun Chakraborty’s elelction meeting flouted every guideline laid down by the Election Commission. We will urge the EC to take action against them and revoke permission from further election rallies.”

Reacting to the TMC allegations, BJP leader Pratap Banerjee said, “People are coming out to see Dilip Ghosh and Mithun Chakrabarty. We

cannot beat them up with sticks and ask them to go away. We are still saying that not more than 500 people must be allowed in such rallies. Our workers are trying their best to abide by the EC guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the BJP lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the EC for campaigning and influencing voters in Murshidabad during the silent period. The BJP said Banerjee is not a voter in Murshidabad, therefore she cannot remain there.