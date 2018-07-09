Missionaries of Charity nun arrested for ‘selling baby’: Protesters seek CBI probe

A group of youths staged a protest outside the Missionaries of Charity building here on Sunday following the arrests of a woman employee and in-charge of its shelter home in Ranchi for allegedly selling a baby. Around 25 youths belonging to the group called ‘India-First’ based in Kolkata staged a silent protest and demanded a CBI investigation into the case. “We believe the racket is much bigger. We demand a CBI investigation into the case,” said Sourav Kumar Mishra, a member of the group.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App