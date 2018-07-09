Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Missionaries of Charity nun arrested for ‘selling baby’: Protesters seek CBI probe

Around 25 youths belonging to the group called ‘India-First’ based in Kolkata staged a silent protest and demanded a CBI investigation into the case. “We believe the racket is much bigger.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: July 9, 2018 4:59:37 am
A group of youths staged a protest outside the Missionaries of Charity building here on Sunday following the arrests of a woman employee and in-charge of its shelter home in Ranchi for allegedly selling a baby. Around 25 youths belonging to the group called ‘India-First’ based in Kolkata staged a silent protest and demanded a CBI investigation into the case. “We believe the racket is much bigger. We demand a CBI investigation into the case,” said Sourav Kumar Mishra, a member of the group.

