Missing teenagers in Bengal killed by family friend: Police

More than two weeks after two teenagers went missing from Baguihati town in North 24 Parganas, police on Tuesday said they were killed by a family friend for money, and their bodies were lying as “unidentified” all this time at a morgue in Basirhat, some 55 km away.

The bodies of the two teenagers Atanu Dey (15) and his cousin Abhishek Naskar (16), who went missing on August 22, were recovered from Nazat and Habra — both in North 24 Parganas district — on August 23 and 25.

Police said they have arrested four people – Abhijit Bose, Shamim Ali, Shaheen Ali and Dibyendu Das, all in their 20s – and are looking for prime accused Satyendra Chowdhury (25), a family friend of the victims.

According to police, Satyendra had planned to kill Atanu after he could not repay Rs 50,000 loaned to buy a motorcycle. “But Satyendra neither bought a bike for Atanu nor returned the money. As a result, Atanu started asking for his money. On August 22, Satyendra hired a cab through an app for self-driving and took Atanu and his cousin Abhishek along with him,” Bidhannagar DCP (Detective) Biswajit Ghosh said.

Both Atanu and Abhishek studied in Class 10.

According to police, there were six people in the car – Satyendra, the two teenagers and three accomplices of Satyendra. While Satyendra was on the wheel, his two accomplices were seated in the rear seat along with the teenagers.

“Satyendra and his accomplices even took the two teenagers to a bike showroom and stayed there for 15-20 minutes. Later, while driving through Rajarhat, they strangulated the two boys with ropes and threw their bodies out of the car,” Ghosh said. “Prima facie, it appears that the two teenagers were killed for Rs 50,000. But our investigation is still on,” Ghosh added.

According to police, the bodies were traced to the Basirhat morgue after one of the accused was detained and questioned. Police then asked the families of the two boys to identify the bodies.

On Tuesday, residents of the area gheraoed the house of Satyendra and vandalised it. A neighbour of Atanu alleged that lack of coordination between the Basirhat police district and the Bidhannagar police commissionerate led to delay in solving the case.

Taking cognisance of the matter, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja has sought an urgent report from the district magistrate and superintendent of police.