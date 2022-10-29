‘Missing’ Shatrughan Sinha posters surface in Asansol

Posters with claims of “missing” local MP Shatrughan Sinha have appeared in the Asansol Lok Sabha segment and other parts of Paschim Bardhaman district, with the BJP accusing him of betraying the people of his constituency.

Sinha won the Asansol parliamentary bypoll on Trinamool Congress ticket earlier this year. Apart from Asansol, similar posters were found in Kulti area of the district, its is learnt.

One of the posters read, “Why was the Asansol MP, also known as Bihari Babu, not seen in his constituency to be among his people during Chhat Puja?”

Another poster read, “Though MP Sinha is known as Bihari Babu’, he is conspicuous by his absence in his own Lok Sabha constituency on the occasion of Bihar’s biggest festival (Chhat Puja).”

Local councillor Salim Ansari, however, claimed that Sinha frequently visited his constituency and was away right now as he is enjoying the festive season with his family. “There are all kinds of people who does crazy things like putting up posters. MP Sinha frequently visits Asansol. He even came here a few days ago. He has not come here for the last 10 to 15 days but that does not mean he never comes here. There is a puja at his residence. He is spending time with his family,” said Ansari.

Taking a dig at Sinha alleging betrayal of the people of his constituency, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “When he was a Union minister, he used to travel abroad a lot. He is traveling a lot as an MP as well. He couldn’t stay in the BJP since here you have to work with people. But that is not the case in the TMC. So many of their leaders have gone missing.”