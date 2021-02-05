Missing girl found murdered, Kolkata cops probe rape angle

According to the police, they will collect handwriting samples of Kumar and compare them with exhibits.

A nine-year-old missing girl was found murdered with her throat slit from the staircase of a residential building in Kolkata’s Jorabagan area on Thursday. No arrests have been made.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that she was first beaten up, attacked with a knife and strangled to death. They have not confirmed if she was sexually assaulted before the murder.

Residents protested against the police for not taking prompt action on a missing complaint filed on Wednesday and alleged that she was sexually assaulted. The girl went missing on Wednesday evening, and after failing to trace her, the family filed a missing person’s complaint with Jorabagan police station.

“The body of the girl, who had come to her maternal uncle’s house, was found at the staircase on the fourth floor of the building. It has been sent for post-mortem. Our forensic team and dog squads have visited the crime scene. Investigation is underway,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar.

According to the police, the girl had multiple injuries on the throat, neck, ears and other parts of the body.

The police said circumstantial evidence suggested that the accused knew the area and the building, and did not rule out the involvement of more than one person.

Police have recovered a few teeth of the girl and a blood-stained knife. The police are examining CCTV footage of a nearby area in Rabindra Sarani to identify the culprits.