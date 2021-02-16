Kolkata: Missing for hours, CPM worker found dead, TMC blamed

The family of Rafiq Alam said he had been missing since Sunday night. On Monday morning, local people saw the body near a petrol pump.

The body of a 56-year-old CPM worker was found near his home in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Dalkhola area on Monday morning, hours after he was reported missing.

This is the second time in as many months that a CPM worker has been found dead in the area. Last month, a party worker was shot dead near his home.

The party’s local leaders pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and demanded a fair investigation. The family of Rafiq Alam said he had been missing since Sunday night. On Monday morning, local people saw the body near a petrol pump. The police were informed and the body was handed over to them. It has now been sent to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

“He was hit by a sharp weapon. An investigation is underway. The actual cause of death is still uncertain,” said a police official.

“His body was recovered from a bush in the Raniganj area of Dalkhola. There were signs of multiple injuries on the body,” a local person told reporters.

While the CPM’s district secretary Apurba Pal accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of murdering Alam to create an environment of fear in the area before the upcoming state elections, local TMC MLA Manoj Sinha dismissed the allegation saying the incident had no connection to politics.

The legislator said a fair investigation would reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, a TMC worker was injured in a shooting in Murshidabad district’s Kandi area on Sunday evening. Barun Ghosh was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College in a critical condition.

Ghosh was shot in the chest in front of the Kandi panchayat office when he was on his way home from Kandi. While the ruling party claimed that the attack was the result of a political rivalry, the police suspect it to be the consequence of a personal dispute. Ghosh’s family has alleged that he was attacked by people because of an old dispute over money.

“Investigation is underway, prima facie it could be personal enmity towards the victim. The incident is being probed,” said an official.