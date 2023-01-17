scorecardresearch
Missing college student’s body found: Police

“The actual cause of death will be ascertained after we receive the autopsy report. All allegations are being probed," said a police officer.

The student's father, Sheikh Ilias, said, “If my son died while taking a selfie, then how come his mobile was in his pocket?” (Representational/File)
The body of a student of Maharaja Manindra Chandra College in Kolkata was found at Ganga Ghat in Howrah district’s Uluberia after he went missing more than a week ago, police said. While the deceased’s friends claimed that he drowned while taking a selfie in the Ganga waters, his family alleged that he was murdered.

The student’s father, Sheikh Ilias, said, “If my son died while taking a selfie, then how come his mobile was in his pocket?”

