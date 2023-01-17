Missing college student’s body found: Police

The body of a student of Maharaja Manindra Chandra College in Kolkata was found at Ganga Ghat in Howrah district’s Uluberia after he went missing more than a week ago, police said. While the deceased’s friends claimed that he drowned while taking a selfie in the Ganga waters, his family alleged that he was murdered.

“The actual cause of death will be ascertained after we receive the autopsy report. All allegations are being probed,” said a police officer.

The student’s father, Sheikh Ilias, said, “If my son died while taking a selfie, then how come his mobile was in his pocket?”