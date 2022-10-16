Misdeeds of 2% bringing disrepute to 98% of people associated with TMC: Arjun Singh

In an apparent reference to his arrested party colleagues Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arjun Singh without taking their names said on Saturday that misdeeds of two per cent leaders are bringing disrepute to 98 per cent of people associated with the party.

“The recovery of large cash and disproportionate wealth (of some leaders) is bringing disrepute to the party. Such incidents are tarnishing the party’s image. Misdeeds of two per cent are bringing shame to the 98 per cent of the people associated with the party. This is causing a negative reaction among people,” said the Barrackpore MP at a Bijoya Sammilani on Saturday.

After quitting the TMC, Singh won the 2019 parliamentary election from the Barrackpore constituency on a BJP ticket. But he returned to the TMC fold in July after the 2021 state Assembly polls without resigning as a BJP.

In July, TMC secretary general and state minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged State School Service Commission (SSC) recruitmentscam.

In August, the CBI arrested Trinamool Congress strongman and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

“Because of these two per cent people, the rest are facing the ire of the common man. They are badmouthing the entire party. We have to face questions from the people about the misdeeds of these two per cent of people. We still have time and we have to rectify ourselves,” added Singh.

Reacting to his comments, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken action against such people. The party has also taken action against them. So, it does not matter if I or any other person says anything about this. In our party, action is taken against leaders for their wrongdoing.”

However, slamming the Barrackpore MP, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “People do not need to listen to lectures on corruption from a person like Arjun Singh. A person who cannot even make his position clear is not ideal to speak on matters like this. When he joined the BJP, he spoke about the corruption of TMC leaders. Now he has made a complete U-turn. There is no need for the people to take him seriously now.”