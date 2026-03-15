Minutes before Assembly poll dates announced, Mamata raises honorariums for priests and muezzins

An hour and 20 minutes before the Election Commission of India was to unveil the dates of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a hike in the honorariums paid to temple priests and muezzins, who give the call to prayer in mosques.

”I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month,” the chief minister wrote on her X handle.

“At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government. We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve,” she added.