Minutes before Assembly poll dates announced, Mamata raises honorariums for priests and muezzins

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An hour and 20 minutes before the Election Commission of India was to unveil the dates of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a hike in the honorariums paid to temple priests and muezzins, who give the call to prayer in mosques.
”I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month,” the chief minister wrote on her X handle.
“At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government. We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve,” she added.
The chief minister announced the monthly stipend and housing benefits for Hindu priests, as well as the establishment of a Dalit Academy and the expansion of the Hindi Academy and the Rajbanshi Academy in September 2020. The state Board of Wakfs also gives monthly aid to imams (prayer leaders) and muezzins.
The Opposition BJP dismissed the announcement, which came minutes before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections took effect, as inconsequential. “It is very clear that this Government will no longer stay in power. It is becoming clearer with such announcements. Such announcements will not be really beneficial,” former BJP state president Rahul Sinha told indianexpress.com.
The Election Commission in New Delhi unveiled the schedules for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal. West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.
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