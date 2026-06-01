Minutes after CM Suvendu’s claim on ‘forged’ signatures, TMC expels MLAs Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, Sandipan Saha

The decision was announced minutes after Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told media persons in Nabanna that these two MLAs had complained that signatures of TMC MLAs were forged to show support for the TMC Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataJun 1, 2026 04:24 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (PTI Photo)West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (PTI Photo)
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Monday expelled two MLAs – Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay (Uluberia-Purba) and Sandipan Saha (Entally) – on grounds of anti-party activities. The Opposition party wrote a letter to Speaker Rathindra Bose communicating its decision.

The decision was announced minutes after Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told media persons in Nabanna that these two MLAs had complained that signatures of TMC MLAs were forged to show support for the TMC Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip.

Reacting to his expulsion, Sandipan Saha said, “The party supports those who do unethical things. And it expels those who do ethical things. We did not even know that a signature in an attendance register would be passed off as a signature on a proposal.”

Bandyopadhyay was a CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP before joining the TMC.

Incidentally, both Saha and Bandyopadhyay had asked the TMC leadership to expel Jahangir Khan after he withdrew his name from the Falta repoll without consulting the party leadership.

When contacted, a senior TMC MLA, requesting anonymity, said, “We came to know these two MLAs were involved in propping up a rebel group of MLAs within the party. So, before they could organise such a group, the party leadership decided to expel these two leaders.”

The senior TMC MLA further said, “We came to know that a group of TMC MLAs had planned to give a letter to the Speaker announcing support for a new set of Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip claiming to represent the ‘real’ Trinamool Congress.”

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Sources said the TMC’s decision to expel the two MLAs will prevent them from leading any dissident group of MLAs within the party.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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