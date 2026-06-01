Minutes after CM Suvendu’s claim on ‘forged’ signatures, TMC expels MLAs Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, Sandipan Saha

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Monday expelled two MLAs – Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay (Uluberia-Purba) and Sandipan Saha (Entally) – on grounds of anti-party activities. The Opposition party wrote a letter to Speaker Rathindra Bose communicating its decision.

The decision was announced minutes after Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told media persons in Nabanna that these two MLAs had complained that signatures of TMC MLAs were forged to show support for the TMC Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip.

Reacting to his expulsion, Sandipan Saha said, “The party supports those who do unethical things. And it expels those who do ethical things. We did not even know that a signature in an attendance register would be passed off as a signature on a proposal.”