Minor tribal girl gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum, friend assaulted

A minor tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped and her male friend assaulted in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday, the police said, adding that five people are suspected to be involved in the incident.

According to the police, the girl was visiting a mela on Thursday. As per the preliminary investigation, she was engaged in a conversation with a male friend near the mela when around four to five people assaulted him before dragging the girl to a deserted area beside a river and raping her, they said. Later, she managed to return home by herself and was admitted to a hospital, officers said, adding that an FIR was being filed in the case.

On learning about the incident, superintendent of police Nagendra Tripathi and other senior officials visited the village. The SP also met the survivor at the hospital. “She is fine, able to talk. Medical examination of the girl has been done. We will use tower dumping to trace the accused,” Tripathi said. Tower dumping provides information about cell phones active in the area around a particular mobile tower.

A senior police official said some of the accused have been identified.