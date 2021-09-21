Minor gangraped in Malda, search on for three suspects: Police

Three people are allegedly accused of gangrape of a minor girl in Malda district, police said on Monday. The alleged incident took place on Friday (September 17), they added. Her family members have registered a complaint with the police against three unidentified persons, who fled after the incident. Efforts are on to identify and nab them, police said. The condition of the minor is stable, sources said.

A relative of the girl said, “She was on her way to tuition class when three men, in a car, abducted her. She was then drugged and gangraped. She was also tortured and then the men left her on a road. She managed to return home and narrated the ordeal to us. On Saturday, we registered a police complaint with the police against the accused.”

The BJP, however, alleged that the police did not initially take action against the accused as they [the accused] were “close to TMC leaders.”

“If action was taken on time [by the police], the suspects would have been arrested by now. If they are not nabbed soon, we will launch an agitation,” said BJP’s Malda district unit president Gobinda Chandra Mondal.

The TMC denied the BJP’s allegations.

“Those men [the accused] have no connection with our party. The police should take action against them. The BJP is making baseless accusations to malign our party’s image,” said a local TMC leader.

A probe was on, a senior police officer said.