Minor blast in Kolkata business hub, no casualty

A minor blast took place in BBD Bag area of Kolkata on Sunday evening. No casualty was reported as the area, particularly a business hub, was deserted when the explosion took place on Sunday, even as a pavement caved in.

Police said there was an electrical chamber and several cable lines underneath the pavement, which may have played a role in the explosion that took place in front of Stephen House that houses several banks and offices.

The police cordoned off the pavement and called a bomb squad to investigate the incident. Sniffer dogs were also deployed.

“There was a loud sound and the pavement caved in. A dog squad was called in. However, no explosives were found. There was an electrical chamber below it. Preliminary investigation revealed short circuit to be the cause of the explosion. There was a fluctuation of voltage in the evening. We have called Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) officials and Fire Brigade officers,” said joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma, adding the reasons would be confirmed after the CESC and Fire Brigade file their reports.