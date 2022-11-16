Minor among two injured in Birbhum clash, 25 arrested

Two persons, including a minor boy, were injured in a clash between two groups in Birbhum district while 12 people were arrested in this connection so far, police said Tuesday.

Police said bombs were hurled during the clash that took place in Behrapur village under Saithia’s Phulur village panchayat area and that they had recovered several unexploded bombs from the scene that were diffused on Tuesday.

The injured were first taken to a Siuri hospital, but later they were shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

According to local sources, the trouble between followers of Trinamool block president Saber Ali and local TMC leader Tushar Mondal has been brewing for a long time which led to a clash.

State minister Firhad Hakim, however, denied the clash had any connection with the TMC and claimed it to be a village dispute between two groups over a land-related matter.

“I don’t think there is any political connection to the incident. The incident of bombs being hurled has been reported, but more important is the way police dealt with the situation. Police swung into action and made prompt arrests. Anyone who takes the law into his hands will face the consequences, CM has already instructed the same to the police. Search operations are being carried out across the state. The accused will not be spared. Anti-social elements don’t belong to any party,” said Hakim.

Police said they have arrested 12 people so far.

Birbhum Superintendent of Police Narendranath Tripathi said, “Police reached the spot within half an hour to forty minutes. Twelve people have been arrested and raids are underway. As many as 25 bombs have been diffused.”

As police carried out raids, many people fled the village, said local sources.

A bomb disposal squad arrived at the spot and search operations are being carried out to recover more bombs, said police, adding that a police force has been deployed in the area.

The incident has, meanwhile, triggered a political blame game in the state, with the main Opposition BJP alleging that the clash took place between two local factions of the TMC.

BJP’s Shamik Bhattacharya said, “More such violence will be seen as Panchayat polls draw closer. Those who attacked and those who retaliated are both from the TMC. Police are also a loyal party, so the entire Birbhum is disturbed by sand and land mining. Such internal feuds within the TMC are common in Birbhum.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Someone has lost a leg and a minor boy sustained injuries. As the panchayat polls are coming, the clash took place to establish control in the area. It’s TMC vs TMC. It is dangerous.” According to police, the minor boy who sustained several splinter injuries is stable.