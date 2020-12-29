Ministers face protest from contractual labourers at meet

Protesters DAMAGED chairs and ripped flex boards in between speeches by ministers during a state government conference with contractual labourers at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The auditorium premises resembled a battlefield after angry protesters allegedly did not get any assurance on their long-pending salary demand.

State urban Minister Firhad Hakim, who was present at the site said, “Demands can’t be fulfilled like this. If we inform CM about it she will definitely do something. Power Minister Sobhan Deb Chattopadhyay was also a part of the program.

Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak and the above mentioned ministers also attended the programme of SLO, an all-India contract labor organisation when suddenly tension erupted when Moloy Ghatak was about to end his speech.

The contractual labourers claimed that they were expecting a mention of salary structure.

However when they saw that no one spoke on their demand, they got agitated. The contract workers then started protesting in front of the ministers. While ministers managed to leave the place peacefully, protestors blocked roads.

The workers claimed that the Self Employed Labor Organization was formed during the Left regime to raise Rs 25 per month in social security schemes from unorganized workers.

They received commissions to withdraw money from unorganized workers. There are about 6,500 such workers in the entire state.

But in the Pandemic situation, withdrawal of money has stopped from March-April. As a result, they are not getting commission.

Therefore, the workers claim that a minimum wage structure should be fixed. However, later the ministers conveyed them the message that it will be discussed and their demands will be heard after which the protest was withdrawn.