scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Minister of State Subrata Saha dies at 69

The 69-year-old, who was admitted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night after he suddenly felt unwell, breathed his last at 10:40 am.

Subrata Saha death, Subrata Saha passes away, TMC Subrata Saha, Trinamool Congress, Subrata Saha, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsTrinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha
Listen to this article
Minister of State Subrata Saha dies at 69
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

STATE MINISTER and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha died on Thursday at the Murshidabad Medical College in Berhampore.

The 69-year-old, who was admitted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night after he suddenly felt unwell, breathed his last at 10:40 am.

The Minister of State for Food Processing Department recently had a gallbladder surgery in Kolkata. The TMC MLA from Sagardighi had recovered and went to the district on Wednesday morning. However, he suddenly fell ill at night.

CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday, “It is with great grief that I condole the death of my colleague, compatriot and MoS Subrata Saha. His unwavering commitment to people of Bengal will never be forgotten. I pray his soul rests in peace, may his family find strength in this time of grief.” Later, in a statement issued from her office, Banerjee wrote, “I am deeply saddened by his death….”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
More from Kolkata

Saha was a three-time  MLA from Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 04:13 IST
Next Story

Punjab, the granary of India, lags in millet production: data

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close