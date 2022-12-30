Minister of State Subrata Saha dies at 69

STATE MINISTER and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha died on Thursday at the Murshidabad Medical College in Berhampore.

The 69-year-old, who was admitted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night after he suddenly felt unwell, breathed his last at 10:40 am.

The Minister of State for Food Processing Department recently had a gallbladder surgery in Kolkata. The TMC MLA from Sagardighi had recovered and went to the district on Wednesday morning. However, he suddenly fell ill at night.

CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday, “It is with great grief that I condole the death of my colleague, compatriot and MoS Subrata Saha. His unwavering commitment to people of Bengal will never be forgotten. I pray his soul rests in peace, may his family find strength in this time of grief.” Later, in a statement issued from her office, Banerjee wrote, “I am deeply saddened by his death….”

Saha was a three-time MLA from Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.