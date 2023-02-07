Minister lashes out at BJP over its ‘double standards’ in Tripura

SENIOR TMC leader and State Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja on Monday targeted the BJP, accusing the party of having “double standards.”

Speaking about the BJP’s stance of not supporting the demand for a separate state for the tribal community in Tripura, Panja said, “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma said in a recent interview that, at any cost, the BJP cannot support the demand to separate a part of their state. But surprisingly, in Bengal, their party leaders, one of them is John Barla who is also MP, a few MLAs from north Bengal, their state unit president Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari have demanded separate statehood on different occasions. When it comes to Bengal, their leaders demand a separate state for a few districts. Why this double standard?” Panja said during a press conference.

She also accused the BJP of “instigating people” in Bengal.

“Here you instigate people, spend money to harass [Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee and in Tripura, where election is approaching, you are opposing separate statehood saying that it will disturb the peaceful situation of the state. Such double standards are dangerous for Tripura, for this state and for the country too,”

she added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an interview recently, said the BJP would never accede to the demand for a separate state for tribals in Tripura as it would trigger similar demands in other northeast states. Pradyot Deb Barma’s Tripa Motha Party wants to elevate Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as a separate state.