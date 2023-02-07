scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Minister lashes out at BJP over its ‘double standards’ in Tripura

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an interview recently, said the BJP would never accede to the demand for a separate state for tribals in Tripura as it would trigger similar demands in other northeast states.

State Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja

SENIOR TMC leader and State Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja on Monday targeted the BJP, accusing the party of having “double standards.”

Speaking about the BJP’s stance of not supporting the demand for a separate state for the tribal community in Tripura, Panja said, “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma said in a recent interview that, at any cost, the BJP cannot support the demand to separate a part of their state. But surprisingly, in Bengal, their party leaders, one of them is John Barla who is also MP, a few MLAs from north Bengal, their state unit president Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari have demanded separate statehood on different occasions. When it comes to Bengal, their leaders demand a separate state for a few districts. Why this double standard?” Panja said during a press conference.

She also accused the BJP of “instigating people” in Bengal.

“Here you instigate people, spend money to harass [Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee and in Tripura, where election is approaching, you are opposing separate statehood saying that it will disturb the peaceful situation of the state. Such double standards are dangerous for Tripura, for this state and for the country too,”
she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
More from Kolkata

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an interview recently, said the BJP would never accede to the demand for a separate state for tribals in Tripura as it would trigger similar demands in other northeast states. Pradyot Deb Barma’s Tripa Motha Party wants to elevate Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as a separate state.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 05:50 IST
Next Story

MCD mayor polls: For BJP, AAP’s apex court threat could be blessing in disguise

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close