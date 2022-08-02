Minister chairs meeting: ‘Process to fill 21k teaching posts to begin before Puja’

Updated: August 2, 2022 4:32:16 am
RECRUITMENT TO fill around 21,000 vacant teaching jobs would begin before Durga Puja this year, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Monday. Addressing a news conference at Bikash Bhawan, Basu said that this time, the recruitment would be done with a “humane approach” and in accordance with all the laws and norms.
The recruitment would be held from upper primary level to higher secondary level, he said. “There is no hurdle in starting the process of new recruitment. This process will begin before Durga Puja. There are nearly 21,000 vacant posts from upper primary to higher secondary level,” said Basu.
Basu’s remarks came after he chaired a meeting with top officials of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB).
The minister added, “This time, the entire process will follow all the legalities and norms concerned. We have to have a humane approach, but not unlawful. The recruitment will be carried out following the laws and norms. There will be a mix of sympathy and law. We don’t want to indulge in any unlawful activities.”
The education minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of SSC candidates continuing their protest for over 500 days demanding teaching jobs. Their protest received traction after former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.
A section of the protesters also met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office recently to apprise him of their grievances and seek the support of the government. Another meeting with the state education minister has been convened on August 8 to find a solution to their demands.
“If there is a protest going on then it does not mean that it is justified. We have to find genuine cases and look at those with full sympathy. Today we held a meeting with our top officials. There will be no gaps in the recruitment process. On August 8, we will discuss the laws regarding the process. The rules for the recruitment will also change. We have sent a draft of the new rules to the state law minister for his consideration. We need a foolproof law for the new recruitment process,” said Basu.
