Bengal: Minister and wife among 277 new cases, to stay in home quarantine

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the first such case in the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.

The couple has been quarantined at their home and has mild symptoms, according to sources. Their samples returned positive on Thursday night.

It is not clear how Bose contracted the virus. However, a report by PTI news agency, citing a source, said a domestic help at his residence was diagnosed with the disease.

Before Bose, TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh, his two daughters and his three aides had tested positive on Wednesday.

A neighbour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh is a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata. The Health Department has collected samples of all residents of the locality. Responding to a question on Ghosh’s infection, Banerjee, at a press conference in Kolkata, said: “Many people have become positive in my residential area. Seven-eight police personnel also tested positive… Is it possible (for me to stay home)?”

Meanwhile, 277 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,813. With seven more deaths due to the disease, the death toll rose to 230, excluding 72 comorbid deaths, according to the daily bulletin of the state government.

The state is inching closer to test 10,000 sample daily as it collected 9,282 specimens in the last 24 hours. Now, the cumulative number of samples tested is 1,85,051, while the positivity rate (samples that return positive) stands at 2.60 per cent. The state has a total of 16,502 people in institutional quarantine and 1,15,578 people in home quarantine.

101 patients recover in a day in Howrah

Another 107 Covid positive were discharged after their recovery on Friday. As many as 1,775 patients have been discharged so far, which means that the state has 2,736 active cases.

Of the 107 recovered cases, 101 were discharged from a hospital in Howrah district, officials said.

Of the 101 persons discharged from the Sanjiban Hospital in Uluberia, 54 were women, 42 men and five children, they said.

As ambulances carrying those recovered left the hospital compound in the evening, doctors, nurses and other frontline workers clapped wishing for their well-being.

A woman who was discharged thanked the frontline workers at the hospital who have taken care of them round the clock and “helped us to defeat corona”.

Total 354 COVID-19 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital after recovery, its director Dr Subhashish Mitra said.

Of them, three were pregnant women and they have given birth while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Officials of the district administration, police and local MLA Idris Ali were present at the hospital during the discharge.

With PTI inputs

