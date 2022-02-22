Minister and TMC leader Pande cremated with full state honours

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande, who passed away on Sunday, was cremated with state honours here on Monday.

Pande, 71, died at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his daughter Shreya.

His mortal remains were brought to Kolkata on Sunday night. On Monday morning, his body was taken to his residence in Kankurgachi area and then to the state legislative assembly, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several ruling party MLAs paid their last respects to Pande.

Later, his body was cremated at Nimtolla crematorium in north Kolkata.

Pande was a five-time MLA from the Burtola constituency in North Kolkata till 2011 when the TMC came to power in the state. He was later elected as an MLA from the Maniktala constituency for three consecutive terms.

The veteran TMC leader was suffering from kidney ailments for the past one year.

He was retained as a cabinet minister after the TMC came to power for the third consecutive term in 2021, but was not allocated any portfolio due to his poor health.

Pande was shifted to Mumbai from state-run SSKM Hospital a few months back after his condition deteriorated and had been put on ventilator support.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had on Sunday expressed his condolences.