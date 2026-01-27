‘Dignity on stage is non-negotiable’: Actor and ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty alleges harassment during performance in Bangaon, files police complaint

Actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has alleged that she was asked to leave the stage mid-performance during a Republic Day programme Sunday night in Bangaon in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, sparking controversy.

Chakraborty filed a police complaint in connection with the incident Monday against one of the organisers, identified as Tanmay Shastri, who have denied her allegations.

“The incident on Sunday night was organised in the Nayagram area of Bangaon town. It is alleged that one of the organisers climbed onto the stage mid-performance, stopped the programme abruptly, and asked the actor to leave without prior communication. She has submitted a complaint via email. We are looking into it,” said a senior police officer.

According to Chakraborty, the incident occurred while she was performing at an event organised by the Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club. She claimed that a man suddenly climbed onto the stage, interrupted her performance, and demanded that she leave without prior notice, an act she described as insulting and disrespectful.

“As we celebrate Republic Day, we speak of freedom and equality. But the independence and dignity of women and artists are still too easily violated. I have built my image and career on my own over the years. Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists… Mid-performance, I was abruptly asked to leave the stage without any prior communication, in front of the audience. There were many people waiting to see me and meet me, including fans who had come for a picture,” Chakraborty posted on her X handle.

“Leaving the stage that way, followed by derogatory remarks on the microphone, was not just humiliating, it defamed me publicly. I left quietly to maintain decorum. I have now taken the matter to the appropriate legal authorities and believe in due process. If I keep quiet today, this behaviour will be repeated tomorrow.

Dignity on stage is non-negotiable,” she wrote.

No police permission after 12 am

The incident quickly escalated into a public dispute, with both Chakraborty and the organisers levelling serious allegations against each other, triggering widespread discussion on social media.

The organisers, however, denied Chakraborty’s allegations, saying she arrived nearly one-and-a-half hours late for the event. They said that while she was paid for the performance and treated with respect, they were compelled to ask her to stop as the programme had police permission only until midnight.

“We had permission till 12. So post 12, she was asked to stop the performance as we had no further police permission,” one organiser told local media.

Chakraborty also shared messages of support from fans and reiterated that women artists are “always expected to adjust, endure, and remain silent”.

“I am sharing a few messages from my dear viewers those who stood by me with love, support, and care. This love gives me strength and makes me more resilient. The pressure is much higher for female artists; we are always expected to adjust, endure, and remain silent. If we speak up, we are labeled ‘difficult’ or ‘problematic.’ If we stay silent, the same behavior repeats. We have to move forward amidst this conflict.”

She also claimed that she waited in her car for more than 20 minutes before going on stage to avoid disrupting another artist’s performance.

“I have built my career on self-respect, hard work, and discipline. I waited in my car for over 20 minutes behind the stage just to ensure I didn’t disrespect another artist who was still performing. Despite that, when faced with false and baseless allegations, I chose the legal path of accountability rather than revenge. If we don’t draw a clear line today, the same thing will keep happening to others tomorrow,” she said.

“To every artist who has been insulted on stage, faced obstacles, or been unfairly blamed, you are not alone. Your honor and dignity are just as important as your performance. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing by me. An artist’s respect is not a luxury, it is our right.”