‘Millions’ pending in traffic fines, Kolkata police sweeten the pot: Pay now, with a discount

With pending traffic fines running into the millions, the Kolkata Police has for the first time offered discounts to those who pay up by February 13.

“The ‘One Time Traffic Fine Settlement Scheme’ will come into force from December 1 and remain operational till February 13 next year. Under the scheme, people will have an opportunity to clear the pending backlog of traffic cases. Cases registered till November 15 will fall under the scheme,” said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar at Lalbazar. Police sources said the scheme will offer discounts in two phases.

“Phase I will be operational from December 1 to January 14 and within this 45-day period, the public will only have to pay 35 per cent of total dues and be eligible for a 65 per cent waiver. Phase II will become operational from January 15 to February 13 and within a 30-day period, people will only have to pay 50 per cent of the total dues and be eligible for a 50 per cent waiver,” said Assistant CP Supratim Sarkar.

As per officials, the fine can be paid both online and offline. Online payment can be made through official website of Kolkata Traffic Police and Kolkata Police whereas offline payments can be made at counters located in all 25 traffic guard stations and in Lalbazar.

The website will be operational from tomorrow. People can visit http://kolkatatrafficpolice.gov.in or http://kolkatapolice.gov.in and select ‘One Time Traffic Fine Settlement Scheme’. Joint CP (Traffic) Mitesh Jain and DC (Traffic) Santosh Pandey were also present at the launch of the scheme.

Police sources said millions of cases are pending before the Lok Adalat — some since 2003 or 2004. One Lok Adalat settles 10,000 to 12,000 cases, so it would not be possible to settle millions of cases in such a manner, they added. An inquiry committee will be set up to look into cases where the defaulter is claiming to be innocent or has any other grievance. ‘Mandatory NOC for vehicle documents’

The Kolkata Traffic Police is planning to approach state government to make NOC from them mandatory for renewal of insurance certificates or pollution certificates.

“After expiry of said scheme, a ‘NOC’ (no case is pending against the vehicle) from Kolkata Traffic Police will be mandatorily required for transfer of ownership of vehicles, renewal of insurance certificates and PUC. Further legal action shall be initiated in cases where fines are still due after this period,” said Sarkar.