Job aspirants to elderly land grab victim, midnight queues for Bengal CM Adhikari’s Janatar Darbar

In order to meet CM Adhikari, applicants had to first register themselves at the BJP office in Salt Lake. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met over 100 participants at his second ‘Janatar Darbar’ (People’s Court) held at the Salt Lake office of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

Although the Darbar was supposed to start at 9 am, queues to participate in it started forming since midnight. The chief minister had earlier announced that he would be conducting a Janatar Darbar every Monday.

Adhikari met delegates of 15 to 20 unions representing job seekers, and teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order last year, among others.

Suman Biswas, an untainted teacher who lost his job, told the media, “We have put forth our demands. The chief minister has sought time and said he will meet us again. The previous chief minister never met us.”