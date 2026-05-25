Job aspirants to elderly land grab victim, midnight queues for Bengal CM Adhikari’s Janatar Darbar

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met over 100 participants at his second ‘Janatar Darbar’ (People’s Court) held at the Salt Lake office of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.
Although the Darbar was supposed to start at 9 am, queues to participate in it started forming since midnight. The chief minister had earlier announced that he would be conducting a Janatar Darbar every Monday.
Adhikari met delegates of 15 to 20 unions representing job seekers, and teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order last year, among others.
Suman Biswas, an untainted teacher who lost his job, told the media, “We have put forth our demands. The chief minister has sought time and said he will meet us again. The previous chief minister never met us.”
Dr Prabir Biswas, 81, who claimed to be a victim of the Kolkata land-grabbing syndicate helmed by Sona Pappu, said, “I was told that I would get a flat after my property in Bhowanipore is promoted. But after completion, I did not get anything. Instead, Sona Pappu demanded Rs 17 lakh from me, and I have to live in a rented accommodation. My complaint is against Sona Pappu and Joy S Kamdar.” The octogenarian seemed hopeful about getting his ancestral land back after the meeting with the chief minister.
In order to meet the CM, applicants had to first register themselves at the BJP office. Then they had to state what problems they were facing, following which, tokens were distributed. The tokens had serial numbers, and they were called accordingly. The applicants needed to pass security checks before a direct meeting with the chief minister.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More