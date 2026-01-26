EC micro observer ‘slapped, punched’ in Kumarganj during SIR hearing, political row erupts in Bengal

A micro observer was allegedly assaulted in Dakshin Dinajpur during SIR-related work, with police yet to officially confirm the attack. (ANI Photo)

A micro observer was allegedly slapped and punched in Kumarganj in Dakshin Dinajpur on Saturday evening, while he was visiting the area as part of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work.

According to local sources, the micro observer, identified as Dibyendu Gorai, was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants, police said.

Gorai was rescued by the locals in the area and taken to the Block Development Officer’s (BDO) office.

While the police arrived at the scene shortly after, neither the police nor the administration officially confirmed the physical assault.

A video of the alleged attack has since gone viral on social media.