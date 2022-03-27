MHA to send 133 companies of central para forces: EC

The Ministry of Home Affairs will deploy 133 companies of central force personnel for the April 12 bye-elections to the Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies, the Election Commission said on Saturday dding that the force will comprise 50 companies of CRPF, 45 companies of BSF, 10 of CISF, 13 of ITBP and 15 of SSB.

The state government has been asked to work out a detailed deployment plan in consultation with the officers concerned.

The Commission added that the central forces were being brought in to ensure that voters cast their franchise safely and without fear. Sources in the poll panel further said the troops will be deployed in the state by the end of this month.

Also, according to sources in the Commission, the number of central force personnel deployed in each constituency will be the same as the last Assembly election. The majority of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies will be deployed in Asansol keeping in mind the two firing incidents during the recent civic polls. The central force personnel are likely to conduct route marches from Sunday, sources said.

During the Assembly polls last year, a total of 18 CAPF companies had been deployed in the Ballygunge constituency. The deployment this time would be the same or more, an EC official said.

The Ballygunge seat fell vacant after the death of minister and TMC stalwart Subrata Mukherjee. Two-time Asansol MP and former Union minister Babul Supriyo, who quit the BJP and joined the TMC last year, is the ruling party’s candidate for the bypoll. A total of 10 candidates have filed their nominations from Ballygunge while eight are in the fray from Asansol, the official added. Bypoll was necessitated in Asansol after Supriyo resigned as an MP last year.

Even in the run-up to the recent civic elections, the Opposition had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of central forces. However, the court dismissed the plea.