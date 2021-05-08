MHA team meets Bengal Governor, visits violence-hit areas in South 24 Parganas

A four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited violence-hit areas in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district Friday following a meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The MHA officials interacted with people in Satgachia and Nodakhali, where violence was reported in the aftermath of the election results on May 2, and assessed property damage. Earlier, the team visited the Raj Bhavan and discussed the law-and-order situation with Dhankhar for over an hour. The MHA has asked Dhankhar to submit a report on the post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal’s Advocate-General Kishore Dutta to specify in the affidavit the areas where the violence occurred, and mention the steps that were taken to prevent or control it.

Petitioner Anindya Sundar Das claimed in his PIL lives were in danger because of alleged inaction of the state police. The matter will be heard next on May 10.

The TMC, meanwhile, continued to manoeuvre against the BJP and filed police complaints against its leaders and supporters for alleged incitement to violence.

8 held over attack on Muraleedharan’s car

The state police on Friday said they had arrested eight people in connection with the attack on a vehicle of Union minister V Muraleedharan. The minister’s vehicle was pelted with stones while he was in Paschim Medinipur to meet BJP workers who had allegedly faced attacks from TMC men.

Sources said three police officers had been suspended for failing to discharge their duties. (Express News Service)