MHA should apologise, order probe into ‘gangrape’: TMC

THE TRINAMOOL CONGRESS (TMC) on Saturday condemned the alleged incident of gangrape in North 24 Parganas and hit out at the Centre’s recent move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Addressing a press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We condemn the incident of [alleged] gangrape in North 24 Parganas. It [allegedly] happened because of two or more BSF personnel. At the outset, we would like to clarify that the TMC is not against the BSF and has no intention of insulting them.”

He added, “The TMC is opposed to the misuse of central forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. A TMC delegation will visit the area [in North 24 Parganas] on Sunday to hold protest rallies against this heinous crime. We will also be protesting against the continued misuse of central agencies to create an atmosphere of terror in Bengal.”

“The BSF falls directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The BJP, which is usually quick to respond to everything, is silent now. Why? Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise for this [incident] and investigate the matter.”