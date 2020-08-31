Metro tunnel work in full swing with Covid measures

The 16-km long route is being built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. (File)

The underground construction of the Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro project is underway in full swing without compromising with Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, according to the Metro Railways.

A diaphragm wall is being built underneath Airport Entry Road at the proposed Bimanbandar Metro station.

At the VIP Road and Airport Entry Road crossing, traffic marshalls had been posted around the clock and blinkers used to ensure smooth traffic, said the statement.

Temporary construction of guide walls has been done, soil is being excavated and the cage of the diaphragm wall is being lowered. The excavator can dig soil from the depth of 50 metres.

“The depth of this one-metre wide diaphragm wall panel varies from 16 to 18 metres. The state authorities have also been co-operating to execute this job,” said the statement.

The 16-km long route is being built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. RVNL had been strictly following the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Covid guidelines by regularly sanitising site offices, labour camps, said officials. Workers’ health is being monitored and they have been provided with hand sanitisers, soaps, masks and other protection items.

In the original plan, the Metro route till New Barrackpore was supposed to be elevated. The alignment was changed to underground following objections from the Airports Authority of India.

Under the first phase of the seven-km stretch, a viaduct and an underground tunnel is being constructed for the upcoming Bimanbandar station (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport).

