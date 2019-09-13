Kolkata: Metro services hit again after suicide attempt

Metro services were disrupted for the third time in the city in the last four days after a 40-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Belgachia station on Thursday morning. The services were disrupted for nearly 40 minutes.

An official said the suicide attempt was made by Suresh Somani in front of a Dum Dum-bound train at Belgachia at 9.24 am. “Following this, we blocked power and began the rescue operation,” said the official.

It took around 30 minutes to rescue Somani, a resident of Hooghly district. He was rescued at 9.55 am and taken to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“After the passenger was rescued from the down track bed at Belgachia station, the power supply was resumed,” said CPRO Indrani Banerjee.

Other passengers were evacuated from the affected train at Belgachia as well as the Up train at Girish Park so that it could be reversed to function in down line towards Kavi Subhash. Truncated services were run between Girish Park and Kavi Subhash.

Banerjee said services were finally resumed at 10.01 am.

Metro services were earlier disrupted on Monday.