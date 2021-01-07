Metro scenario will change Kolkata in the next two years: Railways official

Joshi said tunneling work had been completed up to Sealdah in the East-West Metro project. (Photo by Partha Paul)

Eastern Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi on Thursday said the Metro scenario would change the city in next two years. The Noapara-Dakshineswar route in the North-South corridor was receiving final touches, he added.

“In the next two weeks, all works will be done and we will request the Commissioner for Railway Safety to come and inspect. Once we get the authorisation, the operation will hopefully begin in March,” he said.

Joshi said tunneling work had been completed up to Sealdah in the East-West Metro project. The work would be complete in three to four months, he added.

Asked about the Noapara-Bimanbandar (Airport) route, the railway official said, “Once the work is done, the Bimanbandar underground station will be the biggest underground station in India. We have sorted out all the pending issues. We wanted to construct a subway that will directly connect the Airport terminal. The airport authorities have agreed.In the next two years, the metro scenario will change the city.”

Joshi said the revised cost estimate for the East-West project was Rs 8,574.98 crore. Phase-I of the metro corridor, from Salt Lake Sector 5 to Salt Lake Stadium (5.3 km), was commissioned on February 13, 2020. The corridor has been further extended till Phoolbagan. The tunnel work under the Hooghly river was completed on October 9, 2020. The rest of the tunnel work is likely to be completed next year.