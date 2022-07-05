Metro Dairy equity transfer case: Will challenge HC order, in top court, says Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Monday said he would challenge a Calcutta High Court order on the Metro Dairy equity transfer case in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to mediapersons, he targeted the state government on “corruption” in several recruitment processes. He claimed, “There is a lot of corruption in every recruitment process of the government. There is corruption in the purchase of paddy. I will provide evidence with information. This is not the end.”

He also referred to a case wherein a man “sneaked into” the Chief Minister’s residence. He said, “Why so much excitement about it?”

On Monday, he also attacked the BJP-led Centre. He claimed, that CAA is an “election tool ”of the BJP. that they cannot implement. He said, “Whenever elections are near, the BJP plays CAA and NRC card. We said in Parliament and outside it too that the BJP can not implement this…”

He also dismissed any probability of the Congress supporting BJP’s presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu.

He said, “We are fighting against BJP ethically. So who the candidate is… that is not the question here. We are not against Draupadi Murmu personally. We are against the BJP’s candidate.”