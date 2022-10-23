Met: Low-pressure area over north Andaman sea expected to take shape of cyclonic storm by Oct 24

The Met office on Saturday said that a low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea, which has intensified into a depression, is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24. According to the bulletin issued by the IMD, the weather system moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression on Saturday, close to the west of Andaman Islands.

‘It is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 23. The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning,” reads the bulletin. Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 morning.

According to the forecast, Sundarbans, on both sides of the international border, is likely to receive the maximum impact.

The name ‘Sitrang’ has been proposed for the possible cyclonic storm by Thailand.

The Met Office has warned fishermen not to venture into the deep-sea area of the central Bay of Bengal from Saturday and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts between October 23 and 26. Both states are likely to experience widespread rainfall due to the weather system.

Deputy director-general of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata Sanjib Bandopadhyay told reporters that isolated places in North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas districts would get heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24.

“Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur districts may experience heavy rainfall on that day. The next day, districts of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to get heavy rainfall. On both days, Kolkata and the districts of Howrah and Hooghly may experience moderate rainfall. Wind speed of 45 to 55 km with gusting up to 65 kmph is likely in the districts of South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas on October 24. The next day, the wind speed may reach 90 to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph,” said Bandopadhyay.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ferry services have been suspended in the Sundarban area and water-based sporting activities have been suspended in the beach towns of Mandarmoni and Digha. The state government has opened control rooms in south Bengal and stocked relief material, such as tarpaulin sheets, in advance. State disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan said at least five lakh people will be moved from low-lying areas and shifted to cyclone centres. NDRF teams have been kept on high alert.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that people from vulnerable places would be shifted. “We are also bolstering the drainage system to prevent waterlogging. All our officials are working round the clock to ensure everything is in place,” said Hakim.