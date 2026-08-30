Messi event chaos: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari promises ticket refunds for 33,000 spectators

Lionel Messi event ticket refunds could benefit around 33,000 spectators after authorities announced procedures to reimburse fans affected by mismanagement (File photo).

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday announced that internal procedures are underway to refund ticket money to roughly 33,000 spectators who attended the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata last year.

Speaking during a National Sports Day programme, he lambasted the mismanagement of the event and assured that the state sports budget would fund reimbursements. He mentioned the struggles of ordinary supporters, noting that even a local delivery worker had spent his entire year’s savings to purchase a ticket.

The Lionel Messi event at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was heavily marred by crowd mismanagement, severe overcrowding, and logistical failures. Thousands of football enthusiasts spent significant sums, with individual ticket prices ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,000, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Argentine star.