Lionel Messi fiasco: Aroop Biswas handed 3rd police summons after Calcutta High Court order

The police have asked Aroop Biswas to appear in person at the Bidhannagar South police station within 48 hours of receipt of the summons. (Image source: Wikipedia)

Three days after the Calcutta High Court granted interim protection to Aroop Biswas while allowing the police to carry on with the investigation into the 2025 Lionel Messi chaos incident, the Kolkata police on Saturday issued its third summons to the former sports minister.

The police have asked Biswas to appear in person at the Bidhannagar South police station within 48 hours of receipt of the summons. Meanwhile, Biswas, who had allegedly threatened and extorted passes from event organiser Satadru Dutta for the Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium, is currently untraceable and has not responded to the latest summons either.

In its June 10 order, the High Court said: “The petitioner (Biswas) shall comply with the notices and appear before the agency on a fixed date and time. Failing such compliance, the state can bring this to the notice of the court for appropriate order.”