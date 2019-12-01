Kolkata: Mental hospital patient commits suicide; man found hanging in room

Police said they suspected no foul play. Ali is survived by his eight-year-old daughter and wife who live separately. He had no steady income. Police are ascertaining the reason behind the suicide. (Representational Image) Police said they suspected no foul play. Ali is survived by his eight-year-old daughter and wife who live separately. He had no steady income. Police are ascertaining the reason behind the suicide. (Representational Image)

Two persons allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate cases here in the last 48 hours.

In the first incident, a 42-year-old epilepsy patient, Mohammed Sabir Ali of Topsia, was found hanging in his rented room here on Saturday. “The incident came to light at 10.30 pm when his roommates returned. They found the door locked from inside. They peeped inside and found Ali hanging from a nylon rope. The door was broken open,” said a police officer. He was taken to CNMC Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said they suspected no foul play. Ali is survived by his eight-year-old daughter and wife who live separately. He had no steady income. Police are ascertaining the reason behind the suicide.

In second incident, a patient of a mental hospital was found hanging with a dupatta from a beam of a staircase ceiling at a hospital here on Friday evening. The 40-year-old had been under treatment at Calcutta Pavlov Hospital since June 25.

“She was found hanging on the fourth floor of the female ward. The patient was brought down. The on-duty medical officer declared her dead,” said a another police officer. The dead body has been taken to NRS Morgue for post mortem. The police detected no foul play.

