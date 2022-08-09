scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Meeting with education minister positive, say protesting SSC candidates

The candidates claimed that the meeting was fruitful and they were “satisfied with the way things are progressing”. However, they also asserted that they would not withdraw their protest unless the deserving candidates get appointment letters.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 9, 2022 4:32:35 am
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu (File Photo)

A SECTION of protesters who have been demanding teaching jobs and protesting for over 500 days against “irregularities” in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process, on Monday held a meeting with State Education Minister Bratya Basu, describing it as “positive.”

This was the second meeting between the protesting SSC candidates held with the education minister. On July 29, a meeting with held between them in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office on Camac Street where he had give them an assurance that justice will be delivered.

The candidates claimed that the meeting was fruitful and they were “satisfied with the way things are progressing”. However, they also asserted that they would not withdraw their protest unless the deserving candidates get appointment letters.

“There are nearly 6,000 merit lists. Those who have featured in such merit lists must get jobs. The minister said that steps will be taken to start hiring process.But our protest will continue in a peaceful manner. Once we get the appointment letters, we will withdraw the protest,” said Shahidullah who led an eight-member delegation of SSC candidates to the meeting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
More from Kolkata

Minister Basu said, “We have received their demands. We are now looking into the legal aspects to increase the number of vacant posts. For that, we have take the approval of not only the finance department but also of the Chief Minister. I have asked the School Service Commission to find out how many new posts are needed to suit these candidates.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 04:32:35 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement