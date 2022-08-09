Meeting with education minister positive, say protesting SSC candidates

August 9, 2022 4:32:35 am
A SECTION of protesters who have been demanding teaching jobs and protesting for over 500 days against “irregularities” in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process, on Monday held a meeting with State Education Minister Bratya Basu, describing it as “positive.”
This was the second meeting between the protesting SSC candidates held with the education minister. On July 29, a meeting with held between them in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office on Camac Street where he had give them an assurance that justice will be delivered.
The candidates claimed that the meeting was fruitful and they were “satisfied with the way things are progressing”. However, they also asserted that they would not withdraw their protest unless the deserving candidates get appointment letters.
“There are nearly 6,000 merit lists. Those who have featured in such merit lists must get jobs. The minister said that steps will be taken to start hiring process.But our protest will continue in a peaceful manner. Once we get the appointment letters, we will withdraw the protest,” said Shahidullah who led an eight-member delegation of SSC candidates to the meeting.
Minister Basu said, “We have received their demands. We are now looking into the legal aspects to increase the number of vacant posts. For that, we have take the approval of not only the finance department but also of the Chief Minister. I have asked the School Service Commission to find out how many new posts are needed to suit these candidates.”
