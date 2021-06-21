Meeting room to media centre and more: Plan afoot to revamp TMC HQ

The revamp plan gains significance as the TMC looks to expand its reach beyond Bengal. (File)

Trinamool Bhawan, the headquarters of the ruling party in West Bengal, is all set for an expansion and a makeover. The move has been prompted by the need to tide over space crunch and enable senior leaders to chair meetings, meet people and address grievances under the same roof.

According to party sources, the expansion and revamp of the existing building off EM Bypass came up at the party’s core committee meeting on June 5. With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee poised to emerge as the main Opposition face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next general elections and her party planning to extend its footprint beyond Bengal, the need for a bigger party HQ has become all the more pressing.

“Our party chief Mamata Banerjee is emerging as the main Opposition face against the BJP nationally. We’re also planning to expand beyond Bengal’s borders. Hence, there is a need to have a proper party headquarters in the state,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

“The Kalighat residence of our party chief will remain the centre of attraction, but the space there is limited. However, since the party is growing, we feel the need to expand the Trinamool Bhavan, our headquarters off EM Bypass. Our senior leaders, MPs and MLAs need to interact with workers and common people on a daily basis, but the Bhavan presently doesn’t have enough space to do so. Therefore, it has been decided that the building will be expanded and revamped. However, things are at a preliminary stage now. The plan is to dismantle the existing building and raise a new one,” the leader added.

According to sources in the ruling party, the Trinamool Bhawan draws a large number of leaders, workers and media persons every day. During core committee meetings of those of the state committees and others, a sizeable contingent of leaders gathers at the building. Apart from the space crunch within, there is also a lack of car parking facilities for the MPs, MLAs and others. Also, the top leaders visit the party HQ with their security detail for whom there isn’t enough space.

The party’s key minders want the revamped HQ to be a place where common people and workers can meet senior leaders with their grievances and suggestions on a daily basis. Enabling the same on a daily basis also calls for more space. According to sources, even before the Assembly polls, the party’s top brass had directed its leaders, MPs and MLAs to spend more time at Trinamool Bhawan, listening to the grievances of the people as well as workers.

Sources indicate that talks are already on to buy some more land around the party office.