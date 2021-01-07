Meeting lasted for 10 minutes: Mamata meets Governor hours after he slams Trinamool’s ‘outsider’ digs at BJP

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening, almost a year after their last meeting at the Governor House. The meeting, which lasted for 10 minutes, came hours after Dhankhar slammed Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) for labelling BJP leaders visiting Bengal for election campaign as “outsiders”.

While neither side said anything about the meeting, the governor tweeted a photo of the meeting and wrote, “Myself and Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar greeted Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial when she visited Raj Bhawan today.”

The meeting came about a week after the TMC petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Dhankhar from the post, accusing him of “transgressing constitutional limits”. The governor has accused Mamata Banerjee of ignoring his calls and letters on multiple occasions and treating him like “a rubber stamp”.

Asked about the visit, a senior state secretariat official said, “Yesterday, Banerjee said that her government was ready to implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. Today, the Union agriculture minister wrote a letter to the state government and asked to help the Centre to implement the scheme. In this scenario, Banerjee’s visit to Raj Bhavan is very significant.”

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar told the media in Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district that he would do everything possible to ensure free and fair state Assembly elections, and weighed in on the TMC’s strategy to label BJP leaders “outsiders”.

“No citizen of this country can be branded an outsider in any part of India. It is unfortunate that some people in West Bengal are describing those coming from other states as outsiders. This goes against the idea of the Constitution,” the governor said.

He appealed to people to ensure there is no violence during the elections. “I urge everyone to ensure that there is no bloodshed in this election. Is the governor doing anything wrong by making such a request? It is my duty, the duty of all of us to ensure that there is no violence during the elections, which should be free and fair,” the Governor added.

Dhankhar once again urged public servants to maintain political neutrality. Remembering freedom fighters from the undivided Medinipur district, the governor said, “We have to save democracy. Remember Khudiram Bose and Matangini Hazra. The verdict is for free and fair elections. The public servants must ensure that.”

The Governor asked Mamata Banerjee to provide details of equipment worth Rs 2,000 crore purchased to contain Covid-19. He claimed the chief minister was not performing her constitutional duties by opposing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) probe into alleged irregularities in the Cyclone Amphan relief fund.

“What has not happened during the distribution of the Amphan relief fund? Even Calcutta High Court has asked CAG to submit a report on this,” Dhankhar added.

The TMC lashed out at the governor over his remarks. “He has transformed Raj Bhavan into a party office of the BJP through his lopsided role. We have already sought the intervention of the President in removing him from the post of the governor of West Bengal. This Governor wants nothing but the destruction of the state like the way the BJP has done in other states,” said TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.