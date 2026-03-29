Meet Kalita Majhi, house help who’s taken a break to contest Bengal Assembly polls

Kalita Majhi is now campaigning day and night for the Assembly elections in West Bengal. She has been active in politics for more than 10 years, and this is the second time the BJP has fielded her in Ausgram, located in Purba Burdwan district.

Majhi, who works as a maid in two houses and earns Rs 4,000 a month, has taken a month off from work to focus on election campaigning and reach out to people in the constituency.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone while campaigning, Majhi said, “I never imagined I would get this opportunity again. The party has shown faith in me, and this is a very big responsibility. Right now, my focus is on the campaign. My employers have told me to go and campaign and emerge victorious this time.”