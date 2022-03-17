Md Salim new Bengal secretary of CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Md Salim was made the party’s new Bengal secretary Thursday. This is for the first time that a minority leader of the party has become the state secretary. In 1951, during the undivided Communist Party of India, Mujaffar Ahmed was made the state secretary but after the split, no minority leader ever became the state secretary.

Along with Salim, names of two other leaders — Sridip Bhattacharya and Sujan Chakraborty — were doing the rounds. Meanwhile, senior leader Suryakanta Misra had already informed that he would not chair the post or even be a part of the state committee since new faces should be accommodated in the party leadership.

During the state conference, the district leadership had criticised the state leadership for the lack of movement and proper political stands before the Assembly election. Md Salim was also criticised in the meeting for the alliance with Indian Secular Front (ISF) without consulting the party’s rank and file.

Given the criticisms, Bhattacharya was a frontrunner for the post but the politburo decided to choose a minority leader instead of a brahmin.