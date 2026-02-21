‘It’s like losing a child’: Md Salim breaks silence on Pratikur Rahman’s resignation

Senior CPI(M) leader and party state secretary Mohammed Salim on Friday said that a decision on the state committee member Pratikur Rahman’s resignation will be taken as per the party constitution.

The political circles in the state have been abuzz with speculation over Rahman’s resignation from the CPI(M) and the controversy intensified after Rahman directly targeted Salim over the alleged leak of a “confidential” letter.

Addressing the issue on the final day of the CPI(M) State Committee meeting, Salim said that receiving Rahman’s resignation letter felt like “losing a child.”

The CPI(M) state secretariat meeting was held on Wednesday, followed by a two-day state committee meeting beginning Thursday.

While speaking with media persons, Salim said, “The issue of Pratikur did not really come up during the two-day meeting. However, as the general secretary of the party, I raised the matter myself. I had to bring it up on the final day and submit a proposal. I have to invest in the children of the new generation. This is extremely painful; losing a worker like this is akin to losing one’s own child.”

In a sharp rebuttal, Salim leveled allegations against Rahman, claiming he had severed ties with the party and was increasing his “external contacts.”

Salim also alleged, “For the past month and a half or two, several complaints were coming in against him (Pratikur). According to our rules, when a complaint is received, it is sent to the designated department. The moment I received the complaint, I took responsibility for it myself. I had said that I would look into it. However, contact was suddenly lost. I have learned that some external contacts are increasing. If any decision is taken by the party, I will let you know.”

On Rahman’s comments against him, Salim said, “Only he can explain that. However, the fact that you are asking the CPI(M) State Secretary about him—that in itself is the answer to his question!”

The CPI(M) state leadership is yet to take any decision on Rahman’s resignation letter on February 16 from the party state committee as well as its primary membership. “As per the party’s constitution, we have to take a decision (regarding Rahman’s resignation) and will inform you when it is taken,” he said.

According to sources, several other youth leaders, including former SFI state president Srijan Bhattacharya and Dipsita Dhar, have distanced themselves from the CPI(M) following the resignation of Rahman.

Addressing concerns about the erosion of the party’s younger generation, Salim said, “If the CPI(M) did not end with the landmines laid by Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee, and if it did not end when heavyweight leaders defected from the party, then will the CPI(M) end because of ‘scripted politics’? One might slip; that is why if there is a banana peel on the ground, it must be picked up. When someone slips, you must extend a hand to save them so they don’t sink into a bottomless abyss. However, one must also ensure that others do not get hurt in the process.”