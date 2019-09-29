Md Ali Park Pandal: Change in venue will not affect celebration, claim organisers

Organisers of the famous Mohammed Ali Park Puja pandal in Central Kolkata are confident that a change in the venue would not dampen the celebrations.

The iconic pandal, first set-up in 1969, had been shifted to a nearby fire station after the retaining wall of a British-era reservoir in the park collapsed. Lakhs of devotees visit the pandal every year.

“The final decision to shift the venue was recently taken. However, we are sure that the pandal will attract more visitors like every year despite a change in our venue,” said Ashok Ojha, joint secretary of Mohammed Ali Park.

This time, the pandal will be modelled on the famous Murugan Temple of Kerala and will feature folk art from Murugan.

“After the huge success of the Golden Jubilee year, the entire team of Youth Association is fully charged up for this year. We are looking forward to promoting folk art from Murugan. It is a traditional art form, in which considerable importance is given to symbolism, rich detailing, bright colors and intricate drawing,” said Surendra Kumar Sharma, general secretary of the park. The artists have used two lakh thermocol sheets to shape the pandal like a temple.

Last year, the venue was inspired by a mandap depicted in the movie Padmaavat.

In March, a wall of the reservoir in the park had developed cracks. After inspection by civic officials, fire personnel and experts from Jadavpur University, it was decided to shift the puja for safety reasons. After the wall collapsed, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and experts from Jadavpur University found it unsafe to grant permission for the famous puja.

“First, the economy is already down; second, we have changed the venue, hence it has been difficult for us to arrange advertisements and sponsors. The overall budget of the puja has been affected. This time, we will not be able to hold the mela. However, as far as the pandal is concerned, we are very confident that it will be a hit and once people see it, they will recommend it to others too. There have been no compromise with creativity and art,” added Ojha.