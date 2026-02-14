Mayor presents Rs 111 crore deficit budget for Kolkata Municipal Corporation, targets property tax collection to offset gap

The Mayor also said that the corporation has allocated funds for water supply and drainage, road development and maintenance, slum services, commercial projects, solid waste management, and general income and expenditure. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Mayor Firhad Hakim presented the budget for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday, revealing a deficit of Rs 111 crore for the financial year 2026-27. With an estimated expenditure of Rs 5902.43 crore against an income of Rs 5791.43 crore, the budget outlined a roadmap centred on urban infrastructure and public health.

While the civic body continues to manage a significant cumulative deficit, which is expected to reach Rs 1,279.45 crore by March 2026, the administration remains optimistic about internal revenue growth, with property tax being the primary engine of this growth, with an estimated collection of Rs 1,533 crore, supported by additional Rs 275 crore expected from Building Department fees.